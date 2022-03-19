AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,952.75. 307,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,870. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,293.05 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,934.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,856.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

