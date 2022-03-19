Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

AVDL stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $431.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.