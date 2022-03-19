Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.