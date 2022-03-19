Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Sells $158,895.00 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avid Technology stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

