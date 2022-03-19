Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ASM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASM stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

