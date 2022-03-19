Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 470

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Investec cut Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $483.33.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

