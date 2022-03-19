Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $12.19 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. Research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

