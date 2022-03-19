B. Riley Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $12.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $22.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

TLS stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.24. Telos has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Telos by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 690,619 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Telos by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

