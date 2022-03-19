Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $734.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

