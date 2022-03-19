Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 117,454 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,385,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 117,454 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $138,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 21.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

