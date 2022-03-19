Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 61,504 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,752,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $151.13.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

