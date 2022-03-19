Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 910,224 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of AxoGen worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AxoGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 266.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 428.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

