Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,660 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.36% of Duke Realty worth $91,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 224,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

