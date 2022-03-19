Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $219.20 Million Stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Duolingo worth $219,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,484,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 764,960 shares of company stock worth $68,877,981 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Duolingo Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.