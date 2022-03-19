Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $731,000 Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 2,172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 651.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

