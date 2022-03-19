Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.37% of Cellectis worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cellectis by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Cellectis S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

