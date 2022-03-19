Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,814 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Copa worth $391,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth $251,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

NYSE CPA opened at $78.76 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

