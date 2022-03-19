Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $322,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 327,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,054,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6,826.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 246,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

