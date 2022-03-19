Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Earns Hold Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a C$15.30 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

Shares of BLDP opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.68 and a 12-month high of C$32.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

