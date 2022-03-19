Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,223 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

