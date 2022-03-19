Bangor Savings Bank Buys 111,882 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $26,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after purchasing an additional 734,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,081,000 after purchasing an additional 175,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

