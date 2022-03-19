Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.50 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 174,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,417,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

