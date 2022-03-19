Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.34. 2,106,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,807. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.