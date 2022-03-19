Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

