Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($31.73) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.63) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($30.88) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($26.50) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.76) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,466 ($32.07).

Shell stock opened at GBX 1,941.80 ($25.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £147.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,889.75. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.53), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,040,312.09).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

