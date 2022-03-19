Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 2,798 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

