Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,442 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.