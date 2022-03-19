Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 683 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.90 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

