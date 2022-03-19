Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

