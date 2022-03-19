Berenberg Bank Cuts Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 108

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.55).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY stock opened at GBX 90.12 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.98%.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.