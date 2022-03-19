Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.32) target price for the company.

Shares of LON:BYIT opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.34) on Tuesday. Bytes Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.40 ($5.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.65). The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 513.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Erika Schraner bought 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £50,486.11 ($65,651.64). Also, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,315,994.80).

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

