Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 610 ($7.93) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEZ. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.91) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.00) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.30).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 409 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 428.37. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.71). The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,497.80).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

