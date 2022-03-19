Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

