Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. 4,539,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,977. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.