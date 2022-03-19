BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.19 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $1.28 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.35 or 0.07071472 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.03 or 1.00054887 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033626 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

