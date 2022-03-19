BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBAI traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 940,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BigBear.ai stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of BigBear.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

