BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAIGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBAI traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 940,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BigBear.ai stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAIGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of BigBear.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

