Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE BH.A opened at $778.36 on Wednesday. Biglari has a 1-year low of $250.50 and a 1-year high of $674.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $671.37 and its 200-day moving average is $738.05.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

