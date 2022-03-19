BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 4,251,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,821. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIOL. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

