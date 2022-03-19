Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $319.04

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.04 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.80). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.80), with a volume of 2,961 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.04. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

Get Biome Technologies alerts:

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.