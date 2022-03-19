Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.00. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 523.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

