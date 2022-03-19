Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 64.2% This Week

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $16,251.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,901.68 or 0.99920715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00243785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00278930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00127939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00030427 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,753,867 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

