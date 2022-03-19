Blackmores Limited (BKL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.63 on April 11th

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Blackmores’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.
About Blackmores (Get Rating)
