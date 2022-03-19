Blackmores Limited (BKL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.63 on April 11th

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Blackmores’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

