Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLNK. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

BLNK stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 258,986 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

