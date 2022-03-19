Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
