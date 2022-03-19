BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Market Perform

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

GFI stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

