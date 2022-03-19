BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Market Perform

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.
GFI stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.
About Gold Fields (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
