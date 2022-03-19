Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $39.96.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 904,750 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 194,166 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 915,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

