BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.02 on Friday. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

