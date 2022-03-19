Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brickell Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.71% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

BBI opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBI. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 442,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

