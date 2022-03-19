Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Natus Medical worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NTUS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,329. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.52 million, a P/E ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

