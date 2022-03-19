Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VPG. Sidoti cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. 65,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

